Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Isn't Happy About WWE's John Cena Retiring

Since John Cena announced he would be retiring from in-ring competition last July, fans and wrestling media alike have speculated who some of his opponents will be during his final run with WWE. Old rivals such as CM Punk or Randy Orton have often been mentioned in the conversation, as well as talent who Cena has never wrestled, like GUNTHER or Bron Breakker. However, one WWE star has expressed that they would prefer to avoid fighting Cena in 2025. Speaking with "Theonemona," Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes explained why he has no interest in being one of Cena's opponents during his retirement tour.

"I think when he announced he was retiring, a lot of guys jump to the line of 'I want to wrestle John,' a lot of guys jump to the 'I want to do something with John,' of course. I'm probably the one who didn't hold his hand up and that's simply because John is everything to me and there's been so many guys I'm a product of who I took a little something from. The most that I've taken from anybody ever would be from John, and that was from driving those few years with him, seeing how he did his interactions with fans, seeing how he would do main events ... so when I hear 'this is it,' it's still not fully for me. I don't love 'this is it.'"

Rhodes explained that he understands Cena is being truthful about his retirement and plans to hang up his boots by the end of the year, but reiterated that he is not interested in being tasked to defeat the 16-time World Champion in his final run.

