CM Punk Reacts To WWE's John Cena Getting A Bye On Qualifying For Elimination Chamber

CM Punk is heading to Toronto. The former WWE Champion defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for March's Elimination Chamber event, where he'll compete in the titular match. While Punk had to best the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, his longtime rival John Cena was granted a bye, qualifying for the match by name and reputation alone.

"I'm looking at the Chamber like, 'Cena gets a bye? Cena just gets to be in it?'" Punk told ESPN, grateful to be in the match, but suspicious of Cena's quick inclusion. Punk is looking forward to slapping Cena in the mouth, now that he's qualified for the match. "That might be my last opportunity to do so and...Mania's a big deal...[Cena] got a gift, got a bye...I'm gonna come after him, that's my goal."

There are still four more spots left in the Chamber match, set to take place on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada's Rogers Centre. The show is being touted as Cena's final Elimination Chamber and his final appearance in Toronto, as the former WWE Champion is currently on his retirement tour, set to end in December.

The winner will get a world championship match at WrestleMania. As it stands, 2025 Royal Rumble Winner Jey Uso has his sights set on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, likely meaning the winner of the Men's Chamber will likely face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

As it stands, only Liv Morgan has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which has the same stakes as the Men's, with the winner advancing to a world title match at WrestleMania.