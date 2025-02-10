WWE's Bianca Belair Shares Pride Over Achieving Career Milestone With Rhea Ripley

Last year, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley made history as cover stars of WWE 2K24, marking a major milestone for women's wrestling. Their inclusion on the game's cover signified the growing prominence of women's wrestlers in the industry. Speaking on "Battleground Podcast," Belair reflected on how much it meant to her to achieve this feat alongside Ripley.

"It's a huge milestone. I remember seeing Becky Lynch on the cover and thinking, wow, she's such an icon, she's the GOAT, like everything is changing. So now, fast forward a couple of years later, and it's not just one woman on the cover, but it's two women on that cover, and I'm on the cover with Rhea Ripley. It's amazing." For Belair, being featured wasn't just about personal achievement — it was about representing the evolution of women's wrestling.

"I mean, for one ... it's an ego boost, right? But that's not really what it's about. We're representing this division. We're representing how far it's come and how much it's evolving to not just have one woman, but to have two," Belair said. "To be on there with Rhea Ripley, it was a surreal moment." The evolution of the women's division keeps rolling, with WWE recently introducing the Women's Intercontinental and United States Championships. As WWE continues to elevate its female superstars, the WWE 2K franchise reflects that progress. Speaking of WWE 2K, it was just announced that the WWE 2K25 cover will feature Roman Reigns and his "Wise Man" Paul Heyman.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.