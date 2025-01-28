Former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns Comments On WWE 2K25 Bloodline Variant Cover

During last night's "WWE Raw," Paul Heyman was on hand to announce that Roman Reigns will appear on the cover for the upcoming "WWE 2K25" video game. Though Reigns wasn't at the show, the former Undisputed WWE Champion took to social media to comment on the news and share a look at both the standard and Bloodline Edition covers, the latter of which also features other associates of the faction.

Reigns hasn't appeared on television since the Netflix debut of "Raw" on January 6, when he defeated Solo Sikoa to win back the title of Tribal Chief. However, Reigns is scheduled to take part in the WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday, giving the former world champion an opportunity to earn his way back into a WWE WrestleMania main event.

Along with Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline, there will be another edition of "WWE 2K25" available that features The Undertaker on the cover. If fans purchase the "Deadman Edition" of the game, they'll not only get the special cover, but other extra features that have not yet been announced.

Reigns previously adorned the cover of "WWE 2K20," but he was not alone. The standard edition also featured Becky Lynch, with the two wrestlers standing side-by-side. This year's game will mark the first time that Reigns has appeared as the sole wrestler on the cover of the standard edition, though Heyman can be seen supporting Reigns at ringside.

Following the announcement on "Raw" last night, Heyman was approached by Drew McIntyre with a request to relay a warning to his "boy" regarding the Royal Rumble. Though Heyman assumed McIntyre was referring to Reigns, McIntyre corrected him and told him to tell CM Punk that he'd be targeting him in the match.