Kenny Omega Surprised By His Own Pyro Going Off At Climax Of AEW Dynamite Promo

AEW ended a fiery promo segment on "AEW Dynamite" with some pyrotechnics that even surprised Kenny Omega when they went off following his closing catchphrase. After Will Ospreay's match against Mark Davis, Omega headed to the ring to help out his AEW Grand Slam: Australia partner against the Don Callis family.

Omega said the cheers of the fans brought him out as he and Ospreay stared down Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, who were held back by Callis on the stage. He said they could fight now, or they could pack their bags and get ready for their match at Grand Slam: Australia on February 15.

As Omega bid the fans "adieu," and ended the promo with a "bang," the pyro went off on the stage, including fireworks and fire. It continued for several seconds, and the camera cut back to Omega and Ospreay in the ring, with Omega looking startled by all the noise. "That one even shocked me," he said, with Ospreay grinning behind him.

Fans took to social media to express their love of the epic pyro for their favorite star. Some even said on X (formerly Twitter) that AEW should set it off for every "goodbye, mwah, and goodnight, BANG!" that Omega does on the show.