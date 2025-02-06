Matt Hardy Looks Back On Wrestling Former TNA X Division Champion

Matt Hardy has discussed the return of former WWE star Mustafa Ali to TNA Wrestling, praising his ability in the ring as well as his character.

Ali made a surprise return to the promotion on the January 23, 2025 edition of TNA Impact, which was a live edition of the show, and stated in his promo that he has returned to lead the promotion. Hardy, who was also on the show, said that Ali adds value to the show thanks to his in-ring ability as well as the character that he has created.

"I think so [Ali adds value to TNA]. He's a very good, compelling character. He's always been a great worker, I think now that he's really tapped into a character he is feeling and I think he really accelerates in his character that he's currently doing," he said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "So, yes, I do like working with him, he's a good guy, and he's a hard worker, and he's good for the team."

The former TNA X-Division Champion has portrayed a politician gimmick since his WWE exit, one that he used upon his return to the promotion last month. In the promo that he cut after interrupting TNA's Mike Santana, he detailed that he intends to become TNA World Champion.

Incidentally, Ali's last match during his first run with TNA was a TNA World Championship match against then-champion Nic Nemeth, which he lost. In his short time with TNA, Ali held one title, the X-Division Championship, which he held for nearly 150 days before losing to Mike Bailey at Slammiversary last year.

In recent months, Ali has also hinted at potentially returning to WWE, revealing that he and the promotion have had positive discussions, and that could be a possibility considering TNA and WWE's partnership.