Mustafa Ali Discusses WWE Release, Transition To TNA

Mustafa Ali made a surprise return to TNA Wrestling on the January 23 edition of "TNA Impact," where he revealed that he had signed a new deal with the company. This news came a few days after the company announced their official working relationship with WWE, leading some fans to wonder if Ali could find a way back to WWE after being released in 2023. During a recent interview on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown," Ali looked back on his WWE release with no hard feelings.

"I think a lot of people were surprised about the release with WWE because I was working directly with Shawn Michaels on NXT. He himself told me he was surprised. At the end of the day, I was a main roster guy making main roster money and there was no plans for me on the main roster." Ali explained that there isn't a big conspiracy as to why he was let go, but that he is fortunate to have been able to portray a character that he has wanted to for many years since leaving WWE.

Now that he is back in TNA, and with the company riding a big wave of momentum, Ali feels like the sky is the limit for himself, and the company as a whole. "I fully believe that Mustafa Ali could be the face of a company, could be the world champion of a company..." Ali said, who went on to say that he's in the best shape of his life. "I think TNA's hit the jackpot and I congratulate them...and we're going to kick ass man. TNA's on fire right now, sold out houses wherever we go, this live episode was an experience, you could feel the buzz."

