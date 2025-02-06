Jey Uso Addresses Those Unhappy With His 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Win

This past weekend, Jey Uso punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 when he won the Royal Rumble, but his victory came as a surprise to most of the WWE Universe. Coming into the event, the former Intercontinental Champion was not a favorite to win the Rumble like CM Punk, Roman Reigns or John Cena. However, despite the amount of support Uso has received for months on 'WWE Raw," many fans expressed their displeasure online with his victory.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Uso addressed the negative criticism of his Royal Rumble win, explaining that those who doubt him are unaware of his hard work behind the scenes, and is determined to remain positive despite the backlash.

"That's them, that's your opinion uce, you don't strap my boots every week. You're not on the road like I am every week, like you said earlier, all the bumps, handshakes, all that side stuff that don't nobody see. All the early flights, rental cars, we ain't traveling with security guards around me. I'm in the trenches like everybody else man. I don't pay no mind to that uce. If anything like, I don't need none of that uce. I'ma just focus right here uce, tunnel vision. You either hop on the train or get off the train but there's a lot of haters out there uce. They talk it because they can't walk it."

This past week on "Raw," Uso was confronted by World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who could wind up as his opponent for WrestleMania 41. However, Uso also promised to pay a visit to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes before making a decision.

