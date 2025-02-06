Bully Ray Discusses 'Raw Emotion' Fans Saw From This WWE Star Monday Night

Following his victory in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble, Jey Uso opened up Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," sharing some heartfelt words with the crowd regarding his big win. Addressing the segment on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his belief that one particular element of the promo stood out.

"This is what I talk about when it comes to real emotion, raw emotion," Bully said. "What you saw with Jey Uso in the ring is what I wish we could bottle in professional wrestling and hand it out to each wrestler, so they could find that kind of emotion."

Bully also discussed Uso's current standing with WWE fans, stating that it extends beyond just being popular and into the territory of being able to draw serious money. For the former ECW star, listening to Uso's promo on Monday reminded him of how far Uso has come since he first entered WWE about 15 years ago.

When Uso made his way into the ring to start the show, Bully pointed out that there was an extended period of time when the Royal Rumble winner didn't talk, but simply took in the environment around him. Having been in similar situations before, Bully believes that Uso was completely overwhelmed by emotion and adrenaline from the crowd reaction and the realization of how far he's come as a wrestler.

"When he eventually started to talk, it didn't sound even remotely like a promo. He was just kind of spouting off whatever came to the top of his head," Bully continued. "When you see somebody's eyes well up the way [his] did, and just a little bit of a tear in his eye, that was as real as it gets, because everything he was saying was true."

