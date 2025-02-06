Captain America 4 Director Explains Why WWE Star Seth Rollins' Role Was Cut

Back in 2023, it was announced that WWE star Seth Rollins was filming for a role in "Captain America: Brave New World," the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, not too long ago, it was revealed that Rollins' role was cut from the movie, which had notably gone through extensive reshoots and cuts over it's development cycle.

However, since then, Julius Onah, the film's director, revealed exactly why Rollins was cut during an interview with "ComicBook." According to Onah, it was difficult to make decisions about the many adaptions and at the end of the day, things just didn't work out for the WWE star. "I love Seth, Seth's incredible. But as we were evolving and we knew we had an additional photography period, just one that we did early on in the process that's planned," he explained. He also added that Giancarlo Esposito was a "no-brainer" for the role of Sidewinder, head of the Serpent Society.

Not too long ago, Rollins commented on the news himself during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." During the interview, the star explained that he can honestly only give his own opinion on the final decision regarding his role in the film. Rollins also touched on the amount of rewrites and reshoots the script went through, and opined that his role ended up being either repurposed or erased.