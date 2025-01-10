WWE's Seth Rollins Reveals Fate Of Role In Upcoming Captain America Film

With the release of "Captain America: Brave New Word" set for just a little over a month from now on February 14, fans who were excited to see Seth Rollins in the film in an undisclosed role may be disappointed to learn that he will no longer be making an appearance.

"You know what, truth be told, any answer I give you, it would only be my opinion on it," Rollins told Chris Van Vliet on the latter's "Insight" podcast. "The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots, and so what I was there to do -– essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased. I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role I believe or the repurposing of my role, I'm not exactly sure on what it was, but they ended up going in a different direction with it."

While Rollins wasn't set on continuing to pursue acting seeing as his passion still lay with pro wrestling, he noted that his wife Becky Lynch has been enjoying landing roles on shows including "Billions", "Young Rock", and the upcoming "Star Trek Starfleet Academy" television series. He also teased another upcoming role that Lynch is set to portray but did not divulge any further information other than that.

"People have been like, 'Oh, she's been on hiatus taking a break.' She has not been taking a break. She has not. She has been working her tail off the last ... she left in May so like six, seven months. She's been hustling."

Lynch is rumored to return to WWE soon, having recently signed a new deal with the promotion.

