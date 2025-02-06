Bully Ray Thinks This Will Be How WWE's CM Punk Cashes In Favor From Paul Heyman

CM Punk joined Roman Reigns's War Games team in November, being recruited "The Tribal Chief" to fight off The New Bloodline at Survivor Series by his former manager Paul Heyman. Punk made it clear that Heyman, and therefore Heyman's client Reigns, owe "The Second City Saint," but has not been more clear than that. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks the favor will be a way to hedge Punk's world title chances coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber.

"I have to say [Punk will use his favor to get into the main event of WrestleMania 41] because they need to pay off the story...He would need to get severely screwed over," Bully explained. "Something so blatant, something so atrocious, something so glaring that the people are begging him 'Cash in your favor.'"

In concert with his "Busted Open" co-hosts, Bully believes the deck is stacked against Punk heading into the Elimination Chamber. Punk defeated Sami Zayn to earn entry into the match, but Punk's contemporary John Cena received a bye, gaining entry without any effort, much to Punk's chagrin.

"Roman Reigns really screws Punk over bad in the Chamber...And now Punk goes to Heyman and says 'Your boy screwed me, I want my favor,' and Heyman gets the favor done and Punk is in the three-way at WrestleMania," Bully hypothesized.

As it stands, 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso has set his sights on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, meaning the Elimination Chamber competitors will likely be wrestling for the chance to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.