Rikishi Compares And Contrasts Solo Sikoa And Jacob Fatu

Since Solo Sikoa lost to Roman Reigns on the debut episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, Jacob Fatu has quickly become the mouthpiece for The Bloodline. Sikoa appeared on "WWE Smackdown" after losing the ula fala, and was booed out of the building by the audience in attendance before even saying a word. Fatu has been able to advance himself as a singles star on the blue brand in Sikoa's absence, leading his uncle and WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi to question what the status of The Bloodline will be when Sikoa returns.

"It looks like they're starting to light up Jacob, light some gas up underneath him." Rikishi said. "Maybe it could be time for Solo to turn babyface. I mean where do you go after it's done with him and Roman? But you know, at the end of the day, Solo's not going nowhere. He's gonna be a player with WWE for a while and Jacob as well and also the Tongan brothers ... It's going to be interesting to see how this thing here plays out, I don't know, who turns babyface if in case Jacob, and they decide to go with Jacob and Solo. If Jacob turns on Solo, it could go either way." He said on "Off The Top."

Rikishi explained that the WWE Universe might be excited that Fatu finally left his mentor, or they could feel badly for Sikoa, making the dynamics of who plays the babyface in the feud unpredictable. He also credited "The Samoan Werewolf" for his promo ability, explaining that he is a natural fit on the microphone and is pleased WWE gave him the green light to talk more.

