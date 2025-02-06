Bully Ray Wouldn't Understand If This WWE Star Lost At WrestleMania 41

Though Jey Uso has yet to officially declare who he intends to challenge at WWE WrestleMania 41, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner is largely expected to face GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. Bully Ray has already spoken at length regarding his belief in Uso as a major star, and on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall of Famer shared some apprehension about how the promotion might book Uso at the biggest event of the year.

Because Uso has never been in such a prominent position in the company before, Bully wondered if the WWE creative team might replicate what happened with Cody Rhodes in 2023, with the fan favorite hero failing to win the big one. While Bully was in favor of that decision with Rhodes, he doesn't think it would benefit Uso.

"He's white hot," Bully said of Uso. "I think that people would be so disappointed, because not only are you taking away the victory. You're taking away the rematch victory and you're taking away the fun of 70,000 people 'Yeeting' in unison in Vegas."

Bully shared his belief that there are some WWE fans who are specifically buying their tickets to WrestleMania so they can see Uso win a world championship and celebrate alongside him. Because of that, Bully doesn't see any logic in booking Uso to lose to GUNTHER. However, assuming Uso does win, Bully believes it's important that the promotion figures out what they're going to do with Uso instead of letting him flounder as a directionless champion.

"Now, if you had somebody from The Bloodline chasing Jey Uso — a Solo, a Jacob Fatu, even Roman — there's good story left there," Bully continued.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.