Bully Ray Envisions Path For Jey Uso Similar To This Former WWE World Champ

Following his big win at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, Jey Uso is someone who is on every pro wrestling fan's mind, and that includes Bully Ray of "Busted Open Radio." Speaking on a recent edition of the show, Bully laid out what he sees in the future of Uso, initially comparing his potential to that of Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and JBL before backtracking.

"Jeff Hardy is the better next level [example] for Jey Uso," Bully said. "Jeff came out of a team, he became a World Heavyweight Champion, had the ladder match with The Undertaker, but Jeff never became JBL, Bret Hart, or Shawn Michaels."

Bully predicted that Uso will go on to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April, and if he wins, he could cement himself as an iconic star in the promotion. It would also signal that Paul "Triple H" Levesque has significant plans in store for Uso, though Bully clarified that the Hardy comparison is a more realistic ceiling for the performer.

While Uso has yet to announce who he intends to challenge at WrestleMania, and he's set to appear on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" to address Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, most of the fanbase is in agreement that Uso will challenge GUNTHER. Uso and Rhodes have been onscreen allies for some time, and Uso just lost to GUNTHER on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Because of that, "Busted Open" co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that GUNTHER qualifies as unfinished business for Uso.

"One thing goes different in that match [between Uso and GUNTHER], then you have Jey Uso being a world champion," Henry said. "That's why he wants another shot."

