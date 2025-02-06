Mustafa Ali Praises Current TNA X Division Champion

Since the inception of the company back in 2002, TNA's X-Division has been one of its unique selling points. The idea of it being about no limits rather than weight limits has led to some performers who would not classify as a traditional cruiserweights winning the title and ruling with an iron fist. The current champion, Moose, fits that description perfectly, and former TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali stated in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown" that the big man is doing a great job as champion.

"That's what's the cool thing about TNA is as people are coming and going, it's almost like it's like water. People are able to fill roles as needed and at the end of the day, it's an opportunity, and as much as I knock on him for what he's got to say about the X-Division Championship, Moose has put on some incredible matches. I personally loved his match with Speedball Mike Bailey where he won the X-Division title, and I thought it was such a great merger of styles. Moose being this raw, powerhouse freak athlete, and Mike Bailey being Mike Bailey, one of the best matches, I thought, of the year last year."

Ali recently signed a new deal with TNA after initially leaving the company in August 2024, meaning that he could make a play to take back the title he lost to Mike Bailey at Slammiversary 2024 (who in turn lost the title to Moose). However, with a fresh outlook on the landscape of TNA, Ali could turn his attention to a much bigger prize in 2025; the TNA World Championship, a title he did challenge for before his first departure.

