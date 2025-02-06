AEW Star MJF Slams Former WWE Official Jimmy Korderas

As has become the norm with MJF, things got a bit heated when the former AEW World Champion hit the ring last night on "AEW Dynamite." At first, it appeared fireworks may go off between MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page, with the two sharing a brief stare down in-ring before Page continued his pursuit of Max Caster.

Instead, MJF was confronted by Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran launched into a tirade about MJF's treatment of Jeff Jarrett and those with substance issues, leading to MJF responding with a reference to Dustin's brother, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. This naturally triggered a bench clearing brawl, which ended in MJF low blowing Dustin to set up a singles match between the two next week.

It also drew the ire of former WWE referee Jim Korderas, who took to X after the segment to mockingly congratulate MJF for bringing up Cody, believing that put a bigger spotlight on WWE than AEW. Naturally, it led to a response from the "Salt of the Earth," who arrived on the scene just after midnight to remind Korderas that, while Cody is gone from AEW, he remains Dustin's brother and MJF's former mentor, who MJF declared "helped shape me early on in my career."

MJF then accused Korderas of being brainwashed by his old boss, Vince McMahon, into believing that fans had to be treated by morons by making it seem like no other wrestling promotion existed outside of the one they were watching. And just in case it wasn't clear that MJF was insulting Korderas, he made it clear by calling the former referee a "dumb ignorant bald grifting f**k...respectfully" to close out his message.