Joe Hendry Opens Up About Whirlwind 2025, From TNA Title To WWE Royal Rumble

With a TNA World Championship win at TNA Genesis and an appearance at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, Joe Hendry has gotten off to a hot start in 2025, so much so that he has yet to truly take in the chain of events. During a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Hendry further opened up about his whirlwind of a 2025 thus far.

"To me, the best thing about this whole process is that everything has happened so quickly. I'm very grateful for that," Hendry said. "And what it's meant is I haven't had time to overthink it. I barely had time to process the fact that you are a world champion, and now you're going to go out in front of 70,000 people. It's just been go, go, go, which has been good ... those are the moments where you gain skill and competence much more quickly than if things are kind of spaced out, so I've been grateful for that."

Aside from bringing more eyeballs to himself, Hendry pointed out that his WWE Royal Rumble entry also attracted more to the overall TNA product — something he strives for as the TNA World Champion. As for the thunderous ovation he garnered online and live at Lucas Oil Stadium, Hendry admits he was stunned by it.

While electric, Hendry's tenure in the Men's Royal Rumble was brief, as former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eliminated him from the field less than four minutes after his respective entry. "To also to kind of share the ring with the likes of The Miz, Penta, Roman Reigns, and even like the moment with Sheamus, the fans are kind of latching on to that, there's a lot of excitement right now," Hendry added.

