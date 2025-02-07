Ricochet Calls On X Owner Elon Musk To Remove Video Clip From AEW Dynamite

Ricochet might not be getting the reactions he wants from the AEW fanbase, but inside the ring he is picking up some of the biggest wins of his career in recent weeks. The latest victory was over former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland on the February 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where Ricochet hit the Spirit Gun after striking Strickland low during the Swerve Stomp. However, there was one point in the match where it looked like the former WWE Intercontinental Champion couldn't continue as Strickland powerbombed him on the barricade, a move that has been circulating around social media since the show finished. Ricochet is not happy about this, and even went as far as to ask X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk to remove the clip entirely.

The win over Strickland was not only Ricochet's first over the former AEW World Champion since 2017, but it is the latest in a long line of big victories in AEW. Since debuting for the company during the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London, he has defeated the likes of Kyle Fletcher, The Beast Mortos, and Sammy Guevara, and during the 2024 Continental Classic tournament he defeated his long-time rival Will Ospreay, something he had not done since 2017.

However, it's very likely that the war between Strickland and Ricochet is far from over given the nature of how the match ended, and the fact that Ricochet stole the cape that Strickland wore to the ring — a cape synonymous with Prince Nana, The Embassy stable, and the late Jimmy Rave. With that said, given that Revolution is just around the corner on March 9, there is every chance that Strickland will try and get his win (and his cape) back in Los Angeles when AEW returns to pay-per-view.