Matches From 2025 Jericho Cruise To Air On ROH TV Next Week

Chris Jericho is known for many things — he's a wrestler, he has his own rock band, and he's a best-selling author. He's also the creator of the "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea," a cruise ship experience like no other as stars from around the world get to perform in a place not many wrestlers can claim to have performed; the middle of the ocean. The 2025 edition of what many people commonly call "The Jericho Cruise" recently wrapped up on February 3, and for fans who might want to see what all the fuss was about, "ROH on HonorClub" is here to help.

During the February 6 edition of "ROH on HonorClub," it was announced that matches from the 2025 trip will air on the February 13 episode. As far as what matches will hit the airwaves next week, that has yet to be decided, but there is a wide variety of bouts to choose from as AEW stars like Will Ospreay, "Timeless" Toni Storm, and Jericho himself all wrestled multiple times during the week-long experience. The February 13 episode of "ROH on HonorClub" will also feature the stars of CMLL in an all-star Lucha tag team match, and Komander defending the ROH World Television Championship against Lee Johnson.

This won't be the first time that the cruise ship has appeared on TV, the most notable example being the January 22, 2020 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that was taped on the cruise and featured a number of high-profile moments. Jon Moxley earned his first shot at the AEW World Championship (then held by Jericho), Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeated SCU to become the AEW Tag Team Champions, and The Young Bucks pushed Maxwell Jacob Friedman into a swimming pool despite MJF claiming that he couldn't swim.