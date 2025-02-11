Mustafa Ali Breaks Down TNA-NXT Partnership

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali recently signed another contract with TNA Wrestling, ensuring that he'll continue performing with the company for several more years. Because TNA has developed a close working relationship with WWE, Ali could end up back on "WWE NXT," or work with some of the promotion's performers on TNA shows.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown," Ali shared his thoughts on the partnership and what it offers both companies. The former TNA X Division Champion believes one of the biggest benefits will be for NXT performers who don't have a regular spot on the brand's weekly TV show.

"NXT does have these live event loops but the real experience comes from live TV," Ali said. "Having that pressure of hitting your times and cues, and listening to the audience and seeing what works and doesn't work, and there's just a different feel that comes to TV. I feel like having those NXT talent being able to come get some minutes, some reps, and work with guys like Tommy Dreamer down at TNA, it's only gonna benefit them."

Along with helping younger WWE talent develop, Ali also believes the partnership will be beneficial for TNA. The most obvious reason for that is the fact that TNA wrestlers will be able to interact with WWE performers with an inherently larger platform, which should raise their own profile with fans.

Before moving on, Ali teased the possibility of doing something with WWE again, stating that both companies will gain something by working with him. Ali was previously signed to WWE from 2016 until 2023. After being unsatisfied with his creative direction, Ali asked for his release in 2022 but wasn't let go until the following year. Since then, he's found success in TNA as well as a variety of independent promotions around the world.