Mark Henry Explains Why There's No Shame In Joe Hendry's WWE Royal Rumble Elimination

While his Men's Royal Rumble outing was brief, Joe Hendry should feel good about how it ended, according to Mark Henry at least. On "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall of Famer further evaluated the manner in which Hendry received his elimination, namely at the hands of former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"Let this sink in. There were people that came into the Rumble that got eliminated, and they got eliminated by who? By Roman. There is no shame in being eliminated by the top guy in the industry," Henry said. "Joe Hendry was protected by Roman Reigns eliminating him, and the list goes on. We were talking about Charlotte Flair being the standard, Roman is the standard. If Roman eliminates you, wow you got eliminated by Roman Reigns. 'Okay, s***, I can say that.' That's good. The loss is a win. There's very few people that can do that."

In entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Hendry made his official WWE main roster debut while also solidifying himself as the first man to join the match as the TNA World Champion. Hendry's big championship victory came two weeks earlier when he defeated Nic Nemeth, formerly WWE's Dolph Ziggler, at TNA Genesis. Following this win, he came face-to-face with a number of current WWE stars, including Penta, The Miz, Sheamus, and of course, Roman Reigns, who speared him before sending him to the floor for an elimination.

According to Hendry, his Royal Rumble showing still hasn't fully processed in his mind. He does, however, remain grateful for the opportunity to once again wrestle on the WWE stage as a TNA representative and the ovation that came along with it.

