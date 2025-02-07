AEW Star Mercedes Mone Recalls Super Bowl Commercial With WWE's Roman Reigns In 2020

Throughout her career, AEW star Mercedes Mone has been offered several roles in television, film and commercials due to her popularity in the wrestling business. The TBS Champion has worked on projects with Disney and is often granted access to movie premieres and red carpets, but one of her biggest on screen gigs outside of wrestling was ahead of the Super Bowl five years ago. In her newsletter "Mone Mag," the former WWE star reflected on shooting a Pizza Hut commercial for the "The Big Game," where Roman Reigns and herself had the opportunity to gain more exposure on a national scale and meet several NFL Hall Of Famers.

I remember getting that call—literally two days before the big game! I was in the middle of filming The Mandalorian, and I had to scramble to get a half day off. Let me tell you, the makeup team was working at lightning speed to remove my Koska Reeves wig so I could dash to the set in LA and slip into my Sasha Banks wig ... Roman and I got our scripts and I was just buzzing with excitement. Meeting legendary NFL players and commentators was surreal! I mean, these are icons in the sports world, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and the party's host, Jimmy Johnson and here I was, sharing the screen with them! ... And then came the moment that made it all worth it—seeing myself in that Super Bowl commercial!"

Mone also explained that her experience being in a Super Bowl commercial reminded her of the incredible possibilities that can occur when passion meets opportunity. She also reiterated how grateful she was to be apart of something so special on the largest sports platform of the year.