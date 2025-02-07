Mercedes Mone Praises 'Goddess From Above' Megan Bayne Following Successful AEW Debut

Last week, All Elite Wrestling welcomed Megan Bayne as an official member of its roster. This status came about after "The Megasus" picked up a dominant victory over Hyena Hera in her "AEW Collision" debut. Looking ahead, Bayne now finds herself as a part of the growing AEW women's division, which includes TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. In the latest edition of "Mone Mag," Mone extended praise to her new colleague.

"Megan Bayne has officially signed with AEW, and let me tell you, this powerhouse is nothing short of spectacular!" Mone wrote. "With a presence that commands attention and a look that screams superstar, she truly is a goddess from above. The moment I laid eyes on her, I knew we were witnessing the rise of a star! But it's not just her stunning appearance that has me buzzing—it's her presence she commands when she performs in the ring. Her first win? Just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible journey!"

With a seeming bright future lying ahead, Mone further noted her intention to keep a close eye on Bayne and her every move. The timing of this statement interestingly coincides with the news of Mone making a rare independent wrestling appearance at House of Glory, in which Bayne reigns as the HOG Women's Champion, next month. As of now, HOG has yet to confirm who Mone will face at their March 15 show. Given Bayne's ties to AEW and HOG, however, a faceoff between them could potentially be on the table.

Bayne re-debuted for AEW last month by entering the company's first ever Women's Casino Gauntlet. Toni Storm later won the respective match, securing herself a shot at the AEW Women's Championship.