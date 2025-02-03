Megan Bayne Picks Up First AEW TV Win On Collision, Is Officially All Elite

The AEW women's division has gotten a lot bigger since the turn of the new year with Megan Bayne finally arriving on TV, and she has already scored her first victory of 2025. During the February 1 edition of "AEW Collision," Bayne defeated Hyena Hera in just under 90 seconds to secure her first televised AEW win of the year. To celebrate the victory, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Bayne is a full-time member of the roster, and gave her the "All Elite" graphic for good measure.

Congratulations @meganbayne! After a win tonight in her #AEWCollision debut, now it's official: Megan Bayne is All Elite!@AEW pic.twitter.com/45ED8APFR3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2025

The win over Hyena Hera comes just a few weeks after Bayne entered the women's Casino Gauntlet match on the Maximum Carnage edition of "AEW Dynamite" as a surprise entrant. While she showcased her strength against the likes of Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale, she was unable to get the victory.

The Casino Gauntlet match isn't the only time that Bayne has been in AEW as her situation with the company has been confusing and complicated in equal measure. Bayne was one of the many talents who worked matches for "AEW Dark" during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to appear in sporadic dark matches until mid-2023, eventually getting her big break in STARDOM in Japan. However, it was reported that Bayne had actually been signed to an AEW deal for some time and that the STARDOM appearances were part of an excursion, which the Japanese promotion has disputed despite AEW's claims.

Months later, Bayne had reportedly become a free agent and hadn't been working under an AEW deal for some time, which is why she had not made any appearances for the company in over a year. In that time she became a regular for GCW and is the current House of Glory Women's Champion.