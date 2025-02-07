Details On Heated Merch Table Confrontation Involving Former AEW Star Joey Janela

Former AEW star Joey Janela made the headlines recently after he was involved in an altercation at a meet-and-greet event in Indianapolis. Janela was confronted by independent wrestler Dylan Bostic, who flipped over Janela's merchandise table which resulted in a fight between the two men, before a number of wrestlers nearby broke it up. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave some details behind why the altercation took place, and what could happen next.

The reason for the altercation was down to Bostic having complaints over his experience as an extra in AEW on the day after the death of Jon "Mr. Brodie Lee" Huber in 2020. Janela reportedly got angry about Bostic's comments on social media, and Bostic waited until just recently to confront the former AEW star about his experience. Wrestlers and security didn't just break up the fight, but former DPW World Champion Calvin Tankman physically removed Bostic from the building, allowing Janela and current AEW star Megan Bayne, who was sharing the table that got flipped, to regroup and restore order. Meltzer stated that Janela is not going to press charges, and that a number of the GCW wrestlers who were in attendance thought that Bostic was simply a random fan that had attacked Janela for no reason.

With Janela moving on from the incident, he can now turn his attention to the ECW legends that he has got coming up in his immediate future. On March 1, Janela will go one-on-one with Super Crazy at GCW's "The Coldest Winter 3" event in Los Angeles, and will follow up on that match over WrestleMania weekend when he has the privilege of being Sabu's final opponent at the "Spring Break 9" event on April 18, an event that will be hosted by Janela.