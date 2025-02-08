Ric Flair Reacts To Daughter Charlotte's 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Win

Charlotte Flair returned to the ring after over a year on the shelf, and did so in one of the grandest fashions possible, winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. She is on the heels of her father, Ric Flair's championship record, Flair with 16 titles and his daughter with 14. The elder Flair appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and spoke about his daughter's record-setting victory. Flair was in attendance in Indianapolis, Indiana, but said he didn't stick around for his daughter's match.

"I can't put into words. I didn't stay because I knew I'd be overwhelmed," Flair said. "I always am when I see her. Thirteen months being away, it just wasn't the same for me."

The former Women's Champion was on the shelf due to a serious knee injury that saw her tear her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match on "WWE SmackDown" in December 2023. While he daughter was out, Flair said he didn't keep up too much with wrestling news. He said he lives vicariously through Charlotte in the wrestling world and doesn't listen to too many podcasts about the business. Flair said everything is going great for his daughter, and brought up a Sportskeeda interview where Kurt Angle praised her athletic ability.

"Seeing her, I mean, Kurt Angle put it best yesterday, I don't know if you guys saw it or not," Flair said to the "Busted Open" hosts. "She's one of the top three wrestlers, period, in the world. Male or female... Coming from Kurt Angle... who may be one of the greatest athletes I've ever met in my life."

