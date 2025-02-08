AEW's Bronson Comments On Allegations Against Tag Partner: 'I'm Sick To My Stomach'

Yesterday, it was reported that AEW President Tony Khan fired AEW-ROH star Bear Boulder, whose real name is Thomas Wansaw, after an arrest was made for battery by strangulation in January. Shortly after the report became public, Boulder's tag team partner, Bear Bronson, made a statement on the matter. Bronson posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I don't know what to say. I'm sick to my stomach. I've been checking in with Rainy since I found out to make sure shes ok, but I did not know the horrific details. I've been on a city date with my wife for the past few hours & rn [right now] I just want to turn my phone off to be with her."

Per reports obtained, Wansaw was arrested at his home in Winter Garden, Florida, after a complaint was filed by his fiancée, who was "physically battered" on January 13, according to Deputy Javier Rincon. The arrest from last month was not the first violent offense Wansaw had towards his fiancée, as he was participating in anger management courses prior to his most recent arrest. A court hearing was held for Wansaw on January 27, where he was ordered to have "no hostile/violent contact" with the victim at his fiancée's request. Additionally, his fiancée requested that an order for her and Wansaw to stay in separate residences be lifted.

Boulder, Bronson, and their manager/trios partner, Jacked Jameson, were collectively known as The Iron Savages. They officially signed with AEW in May of 2021. The last time Boulder appeared on any program was during the January 16 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," where he teamed with Serpentico and The Dark Order in an eight-man tag team match, which ended unsuccessfully against LEEJ (EJ Nduka and Lee Johnson) and Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor). This match was taped on January 11, just two days before Wansaw's arrest.