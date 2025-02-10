Bea Priestley (Fka Blair Davenport) Posts Two-Word Response To WWE Release

Former WWE star Blair Davenport, aka Bea Priestley, has reacted for the first time since her WWE release and potentially teased where she could be heading next.

Priestley was one of a few stars who were let go by WWE over the weekend, and the English star has broken her silence by posting two words on her X account: "Top Gaijin."

🔝 TOP GAIJIN 🔝 — BEA PRIESTLEY (@BDavenportWWE) February 8, 2025

The 28-year-old could potentially be teasing a return to Japan's STARDOM with her post [foreign wrestlers in Japan are called "Gaijin], where she had a successful four-year run, winning several singles and tag team titles. STARDOM quote tweeted the post, which Priestley later reposted. During her time with the Japanese promotion, she won the World of Stardom Championship and SWA World Championship, as well as tag team titles like Artist of Stardom Championship.

Davenport was a part of WWE for four years, joining the promotion in 2021, with the first three being in "WWE NXT," and the final year on the main roster. She was called up to the main roster and "WWE SmackDown" as part of the 2024 WWE Draft, but wrestled just a handful of times in the blue brand, with her final match in WWE and "SmackDown" coming in November, where she was in a triple threat US title qualifier match. Aside from Priestley, the likes of Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, Authors of Pain, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Giovanni Vinci have all been let go by WWE.