2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Winner Jey Uso Explains Origins Of 'Yeet' Catchphrase

There is no doubt that catchphrases like Roman Reigns' "Acknowledge Me" or LA Knight's "Yeah" are among some of the most well-known in WWE today, but arguably the most popular phrase in the company throughout the last year has been Jey Uso's "Yeet." The 2025 Royal Rumble winner has incorporated the catchphrase on his merchandise, in his entrance, and throughout his promos, and now he has revealed the inspiration behind his beloved gesture.

Speaking on "Nightcap," Uso explained that most of his family has been using "Yeet" on WWE television for a long time, and that the origins of the phrase has always been apart of west coast slang.

"So if you really pay attention like man, me, my brothers, Roman, we've kind of been saying that from the jump. If you look at like old promos or whatever uce, like you'll hear it, yeet, yeet, you know? It's also a west coast slang. It's been a slang before yeet, with the memes, like I'm a little older. The little homies are like, 'oh that's a meme, a catchphrase where you yeeting people,' but it's been a slang ... I didn't expect it to take off though like that."

Uso also stated that he noticed his catchphrase had gained traction after his press conference with Cody Rhodes at Fastlane in 2023. Uso and "The American Nightmare" had just defeated The Judgment Day to become the new tag team champions, but at the press conference, both men appeared to be inebriated after celebrating their win. This led to both Uso and Rhodes making jokes throughout the post-show, and also "yeeting" during many of their answers.

