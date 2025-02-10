Former AEW World Champion Poses For Picture Alongside Mercedes Mone At Super Bowl LIX

Though they came into the game as the underdogs, the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs during last night's Super Bowl LIX. A number of recognizable names were in attendance, from Taylor Swift to Jon Hamm, as well as two of AEW's biggest stars — Mercedes Mone and Swerve Strickland. The two posed for a picture together at the game, posted to both of their Instagram Stories, with Mone teasing that they only showed up to see Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance.

Lamar's highly-anticipated halftime show saw the California rapper stringing together pieces from most of his biggest hits, including 2017's "Humble" and last year's incendiary diss track "Not Like Us." In addition to Lamar, the performance featured appearances from SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and tennis icon Serena Williams.

In addition to their picture together, both Mone and Strickland uploaded their own pictures and video highlighting their time at the biggest NFL game of the year. Both wrestlers offered heavy praise for Lamar, and Strickland shared some clips of the performance from his perspective.

Mone has a title defense scheduled for this week, with Harley Cameron challenging for the TBS Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia. That show is set to take place live in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, before it premieres the next day on TNT and Max following coverage for Saturday's NBA All-Star Game.

As for Strickland, the former AEW World Champion is coming off a victory against Ricochet on last week's "AEW Dynamite," as he continues his war against The Hurt Syndicate. Strickland doesn't have a match scheduled for Grand Slam Australia, though he'll almost certainly wrestle at the company's next pay-per-view, AEW Revolution, on March 9.