US Champ Chelsea Green On How Her Husband Shapes Her Perspective

2024 was an impressive year for Chelsea Green, having become one of the companies most comedic personalities, being a show stealer on events such as Money In The Bank, and ending the year by becoming the first ever Women's United States Champion. Green's recent success has often started speculation that her real-life husband Matt Cardona, formally known as Zack Ryder in WWE, could return to the company to reunite with his wife. Although "The Deathmatch King" has not been with WWE while Green found herself a prominent role on the main roster, the United States champ revealed how Cardona has been able to help her outside of the ring.

Speaking with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Green explained how her husband often reminds her to take in each milestone she reaches, and believes that it would be difficult to imagine being in the wrestling business without him.

"I have now been wrestling longer with him than without. I started dating him two years into my career, and we've now been together eight years, so I don't know wrestling without him at this point ... I love getting to share these memories with him because I might not have been a wrestling fan growing up, but he was. So he really forces me to be like, 'no, this moment is incredible, like stop, smell the roses. Enjoy this moment because you might not have this ever again,' you never know. So it's really special."

Cardona has spent the last five years wrestling on the independent scene, and has found success in nearly every company that he's appeared in. However, last month he revealed that a part of him still wants to return to WWE, and believes he's earned the opportunity to go back.

