2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso has yet to choose who he will challenge in the main event of WrestleMania 41, but he recently revealed the added motivation behind his goal of becoming world champion.

Very few wrestlers from the Anoa'i family have had the opportunity to reach the mountain top in WWE, with only three individuals from their bloodline having the privilege to call themselves world champions. Uso will have the chance to add his name to the list this coming April, but is focused on winning the title specifically for his father Rikishi, and his uncle Umaga, who were unable to capture WWE's grandest prize during their time with the company.

"Hopefully man, I will get this W. I don't know who I'm going against uce, but my dad was never world champ, you know my uncle Umaga was never world champ. It was only Roman Reigns and Yokozuna, and to win the Royal Rumble was only Roman Reigns, Yokozuna and The Rock too. Now I could be added to those three man ... I'm humbled to be in this position uce, and I'm not going to let nothing stop me, I just know I'm grateful for this man, and I'm just not gonna let nobody down man. I want to put on for the people." Uso said speaking with "Daniel Cormier."

Uso also expressed that he will prepare himself for WrestleMania 41 similar to the Royal Rumble, explaining that he wants to remain "locked in" leading up to the "Grandest Stage Of Them All," and then allow himself to enjoy the moment after it's over.

