Ric Flair Wants To See Rubber Match Between Daughter Charlotte & This WWE Star

Charlotte Flair is on a fast track straight to WrestleMania, where she'll have a shot at one of the three Women's Championships. The star has already toured all of WWE's programs, where she had segments with all the champions, and while her father, Ric Flair, has his preferred opponent for her to face, he believes she'll eventually come clashing with another major WWE star.

During his appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Flair noted that he hasn't seen a lot of Tiffany Stratton's work — who seems to be the favorite pick for Charlotte to face — but added that he would enjoy a third round between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte.

He also mentioned another top star Charlotte could eventually see on her dance card. "I think eventually, Ashley [Charlotte] will wrestle Bianca [Belair] – I think they've worked once, like in a house show or something?" he said "But I'm excited for whatever! There's so many matches left for her to have, so many opportunities," Flair added.

In 2023, Charlotte sat down for an interview with "Sports Illustrated," in which she praised Belair — who was still a champion at the time — and shared her admiration and respect for her. Interestingly, even then, "The Queen" predicted that she and the "EST of WWE" would have a fiery clash at some stage and that it would definitely be at WrestleMania someday.

