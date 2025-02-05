Bully Ray Explains Why WWE's Charlotte Flair Should Challenge Face Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE on Saturday night after more than a year away due to injury, with the second-generation wrestler winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble after entering at number 27. Since that night, Flair has appeared on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT," and she'll undoubtedly be seen once again on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. Still, it's not yet confirmed who she'll challenge at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his belief that Flair should challenge Tiffany Stratton for her WWE Women's Championship. The former ECW star acknowledged that there are valid arguments to be made in favor of Flair challenging Rhea Ripley, but he would take the opposite route.

"The fresh money is in Tiffany Stratton," Bully said. "Charlotte and Tiffany is the way you want to go."

Bully believes Flair is the perfect opponent to push Stratton to the next level as a WWE star, but he doesn't think it should happen by having Stratton beat Flair in their first match at WrestleMania. Instead, he wants a more drawn-out rivalry between the two that would force Stratton to develop new aspects of her character.

"Tiffany needs to chase Charlotte, because I believe Charlotte is what Tiffany aspires to be," Bully continued. "Tiffany has amazing athletic ability, Tiffany has the look, Tiffany has everything other than the gift of height to become Charlotte-esque, and I think that's the way to go. If it's up to me, I think Charlotte destroys everything in her path and plays into all of the perceptions about her."

Hearing that argument, Bully's co-host and fellow Hall of Famer Mark Henry agreed that it's the way to go. Now all that's left is to watch Friday's "SmackDown" to see if Flair indicates her intentions for WrestleMania.

