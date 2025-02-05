2025 Royal Rumble Winner Hijacks WWE NXT Women's Title Summit

Following her victory in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair asserted that she'd take a closer look at all three of her potential WrestleMania match opponents, with the first being WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Next, Flair returned to "WWE NXT" to scope out NXT Women's Champion Giulia, specifically by interrupting the meeting between her, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley.

On tonight's episode of "NXT," Bayley and Perez kicked off the NXT Women's Championship summit, with the latter accusing the former of trying to stunt her progress. Bayley, however, insisted that one of her hopes was for Perez to surpass her one day, if she can find herself again first. According to NXT Women's Champion Giulia, Perez is nothing without a championship. At the end of the day, though, Giulia believes that neither of them will be champion at "NXT" Vengeance Day, as she plans to walk out of their triple-threat match with the respective title still in her grasp.

As tensions soared, Flair then made her presence known, with messages for each of the Vengeance Day competitors. Firstly, Flair applauded Perez for her record-breaking effort in the Women's Royal Rumble. Still, she foresees Perez falling just short once again in a potential WrestleMania 41 match against her. Regarding current NXT Women's Champion Giulia, Flair noted her respect for her. Still, Flair believes she is better than Giulia. Similarly, Flair told Bayley that whatever championship she chooses to pursue at WrestleMania, will ultimately land in her possession.

Moments after Flair's speech, Cora Jade surprised Giulia and Bayley with kendo stick shots from behind. She attempted to strike her ally Perez as well, but failed to do so when she ducked out of the way.