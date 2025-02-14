Wiseman Paul Heyman Stacks Up WWE's Bloodline Against The Paul Heyman Guys

Paul Heyman has taken many stars under his wing throughout his career and has been known as everything from "advocate" to "special council," standing beside some of the greatest to ever compete in the ring, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. He's become Reigns' "Wiseman," a role he take even more seriously than managing "Paul Heyman Guys" of the past. He appeared on the "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast with O'Shea Jackson & TJ Jefferson," from "The Rich Eisen Show," and said he's always despised the term "manager" because he finds it a "draconian role" within the industry. He also explained the Bloodline is nothing compared to others he's stood beside.

"I've elevated the art of a what a manager would do into being a 'wiseman,' which is a name that was bestowed upon me with great honor by my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns," he said. "While you can take the eclectic mix of people who have been 'Paul Heyman Guys' in the past, there is only one Paul Heyman Tribal Chief and taking a mix of 'Paul Heyman Guys' doesn't mean they'll always gonna mesh well."

Heyman said that within the Bloodline everyone grows, matures, and excels. He said everyone evolves within the Bloodline, but "Paul Heyman Guys" require individual attention and wouldn't work well in a stable together. He described Reigns' Tribal Chief role as the rising tide that raises all boats.

"If we're comparing stables, the 'Paul Heyman Guy' stable, while impressive in just the names that are included, doesn't compare to the Bloodline that was put together by the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns," Heyman explained.

