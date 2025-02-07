WWE's Paul Heyman Pulls Back Curtain On How He & Roman Reigns Began Working Together

One of the unlikeliest collaborations in WWE happened during the pandemic when Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman joined forces to shock the pro wrestling world. Reigns, whom WWE had pushed as their top babyface — much to the displeasure of fans — was now aligned with one of pro wrestling's greatest heel managers.

Heyman, during a recent interview with "Undisputed," gave the backstory to his partnership with Reigns, and divulged details on what they discussed ahead of getting together.

"Roman Reigns and I had been discussing this for quite a bit of time before it actually happened. I'd had such a long run with Brock Lesnar, and neither Roman nor I wanted something that was merely going to be a bridge to the next step in our bodies of work. We were looking for a professional marriage, similar to what I had with Brock Lesnar," Heyman revealed. "So we were always judicious in our planning because we knew this wouldn't be a short-term relationship; we wanted a partnership to last the rest of our careers."

The legendary manager and wrestling promoter stated that his and Reigns' goal when they came together was to put out their best work, with him further stating that they were keen to capitalize once they got the ball rolling.

Reigns' partnership with Heyman, which began on the August 28, 2020 edition of "WWE SmackDown," turned his career around significantly, finally earning the respect of the WWE fanbase despite being a heel. After turning babyface, the fans now adore and love him, which was the company's goal ever since he branched out from The Shield. The Bloodline storyline has seen many twists and turns, with the recent one being Reigns' injury, which could see him on the shelf for a while after facing the wrath of Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble.