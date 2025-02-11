WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/7/2025

Fresh off of a Royal Rumble event that saw Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair book their tickets to WrestleMania 41, the February 7 edition of "WWE SmackDown" acted as the next stop on the road to Las Vegas. Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss all earned their places in the two Elimination Chamber matches that will take place in Toronto on March 1, Pretty Deadly got one over on the WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY, and Solo Sikoa returned to remind Cody Rhodes that he wants to be the Undisputed WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania.

Despite a loaded week of action for WWE's blue brand, the TV ratings were more of a mixed bag as The Programming Insider have confirmed that the February 7 episode averaged a total of 1,507,000 viewers. This is down 4% from the previous week, but is 3% higher than the trailing four week average of 1,468,000. For the key 18-49 demographic, there was also a slight dip as the show posted a 0.48, down 6% from the 0.51 posted seven days earlier, but is higher than the trailing four week average that currently sits at 0.44.

While the figures for this past week are slightly lower than the show leading into the Royal Rumble, there was one thing that remained the same, "SmackDown's" placement in the TV rankings. The February 7 show ranked first for the night in the 18-49 demographic on both cable and network telecasts, with the closest competition being "Shark Tank" for network shows, and Jesse Watters' one hour block on FOX News for cable telecasts. "SmackDown" did have a much tougher fight in the 25-54 demographic, but still kept hold of the top spot after another week after posting a 0.64, narrowly beating out "Shark Tank" which posted a 0.63.