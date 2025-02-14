WWE HOFer Scott Steiner Did This High-Risk Move Once, And Never Again

Wrestling legend Scott Steiner has revealed that he performed an aerial move once, but later retired it because he didn't like how he landed.

Steiner was known for his strength and power in the ring but was also incredibly agile for a man of his size. In a recent appearance on "Going Ringside," he recalled doing the 450 splash sometime in the '80s against the late Dick the Bruiser, but that was the only time he did the move.

"I actually did a 450 splash," claimed Steiner. "I was the first one [to do it], I did in '86 or '87 while I was wrestling Dick the Bruiser. I didn't like the way I landed so I never did it again."

The 450 splash involves the wrestler somersaulting over the ropes or from the top rope onto the body of their opponent who is lying on the floor. The move has become a staple of agile, high-flying wrestlers in the modern times, with the likes of Justin Gabriel, Neville, and Ricochet popularizing the move in recent years, while Juventud Guerrera and 2 Cold Scorpio used it a lot in the '90s.

While the move would've added a little bit to Steiner's arsenal, he was blessed with a wide variety of finishers during his career, which included the Frankensteiner — a move similar to the Hurricanrana — Steiner Recliner, and Steiner Screwdriver, to name a few. Steiner's trademark moves are still performed to this day in WWE as his nephew and WWE star Bron Breakker uses a few of his moves, including the Steiner Recliner and Frankensteiner.



