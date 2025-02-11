WWE's Cody Rhodes Embraces Comparison To Quarterback Jalen Hurts After Super Bowl LIX

This past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, preventing Patrick Mahomes from securing a third consecutive championship victory. Following the event, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP, resulting in a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year to compare his journey to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

On Monday, Robert Griffin III took to social media to explain how both Hurts and Rhodes faced adversity early on in their careers, never backed down when doubted by fans, and made it to the top of their respective industries, and lost when it mattered most. However, both men also redeemed themselves and captured the championship they once failed to win, claiming the prize their own fathers were unable to attain. Rhodes responded to Griffin's theory on X (formally known as Twitter), and congratulated Hurts on winning the Super Bowl.

"Just a couple of QB1's finishing their stories. The greater challenge is what comes next, but @JalenHurts is certainly built for it. Congrats to the @Eagles on becoming the #SBLIX Champions."

It remains to be seen if Rhodes' career will continue to align with Hurts, especially with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon. Time will tell if "The American Nightmare" will be victorious at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" for the second year in a row, and potentially suggest that Hurts could win the Super Bowl on back-to-back occasions.