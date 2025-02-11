Liv Morgan Shows Off Gash After Getting Busted Open In WWE Raw Tag Team Match

Last night on "WWE Raw," IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in an impressive tag team match to open the show. However, the contest was hard-hitting, with all competitors involved not shying away from violence, but it was Morgan who bore the brunt of the damage, leaving the match busted open after an exchange with SKY. The former Women's World Champion took to social media following "Raw" last night to share her battle scars, highlighting the gash she suffered above her right eye.

"@DomMysterio35 says I'm still cute."

Despite losing yesterday, Morgan did qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match last week when she defeated SKY in singles competition. That said, the Judgment Day member received an assist from Rhea Ripley to claim her victory, who interfered by delivering a right hand on Morgan during the match. SKY aired her frustration with "Mami" on "Raw" last night, explaining that she will be coming for her title. However, Ripley took matters into her own hands and asked "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce for a match with SKY for the Women's World Championship, which will occur on the first "Raw" after the Elimination Chamber.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem like Morgan was seriously injured and will be able to compete in the near future, but she will likely require stitches in order to heal the wound above her eye. The Women's Elimination Chamber only has two available spots left, with Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss already qualifying alongside Morgan.