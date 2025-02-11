WWE Star Finishes Hard-Hitting Raw Women's Tag Team Match Despite Getting Busted Open

Liv Morgan may have not won her tag team match alongside Raquel Rodriguez on "WWE Raw," but she put up quite a fight against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and a returning Dakota Kai after getting busted open in the match and bleeding from the side of her head. The teams competed after Morgan bested SKY in an Elimination Chamber qualifier match last week, with accidental help from Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The exact hit where Morgan was cut open wasn't clear, but at one point, she appeared to take a knee to the head, and shortly afterward could be seen with blood covering one side of her face. Morgan carried on with the match despite her injury and wasn't visibly impaired — the teams traded flurries of offense but it was SKY who hit a double stomp on Morgan's stomach, followed by an Over The Moonsault for the victory.

If Morgan suffered any serious consequences, information wasn't immediately available. Despite the loss, she goes on to face Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and two other women in the Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The winner of the Chamber will go on to challenge the women's champion Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair doesn't choose at WrestleMania, either Ripley, or WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.