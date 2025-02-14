Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Assess What Dustin Rhodes Has To Offer AEW

Dustin Rhodes has been a member of the AEW roster since the company's very first show, and Rhodes signed a deal in late 2024 to remain with the company for the next few years at least. On a recent "AEW Dynamite," Rhodes stepped up to confront MJF over some of his incendiary words, with the longtime wrestler opening up about his past addiction issues. Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer was a big fan of the segment, as revealed on "Busted Open Radio."

"What Dustin said was fire," Dreamer said. "When you battle addiction and all that stuff, you have been to the lowest of lows, and look at the face of the devil, and [Rhodes] has conquered and he continues to conquer. He's in the best shape of his life, and also he believes everything he says. Why? Because everything he says is true."

Both Dreamer and co-host Bully Ray feel that Rhodes is currently putting on some of the best matches of his career. According to Bully, it's evident that Rhodes is feeling incredibly passionate about wrestling right now, and he believes Rhodes has earned a spot in the upper echelon of AEW stars.

"Dustin can be in a main event storyline, based on the fact that he's a veteran who understands psychology, who can get a younger heel over," Bully said. "I feel like Dustin was passed over. If you ask me, Dusty Rhodes had two boys — he had Cody and Dustin. Cody is amazing at what he does, but Dustin is the worker of the two."

By worker, Bully explained that he was referring to a wrestler with an old-school mentality, which Dustin has also categorized himself as. Now in the 37th year of his in-ring career, Rhodes recently acknowledged that he's approaching retirement. However, he intends to finish out his latest contract first.

