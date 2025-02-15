Marshall Von Erich Explains How Wrestlers Are Like Cats

Marshall Von Erich — one of the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich — has been a wrestler for all his life, following the footsteps of his father, uncles, and grandfather before him with his brother. The two have already seen some success — their biggest title reigns being two thirds of the ROH Trios Champions, alongside Dustin Rhodes — and as such have gained an insight into wrestlers, leading to Marshall comparing wrestlers to cats during an episode of their "The Claw Pod" podcast.

Marshall, Ross, and their father — alongside their co-host The Ant Man — all discussed whether a "Loser Leaves Town" match would be something that could still happen today. The Ant Man then suggested that retirement might be the equivalent to that, but Marshall explained how that wouldn't necessarily be the case in wrestling. "Wrestlers are like cats, you know, we get nine retirements," he said.

Not too long ago, the Von Erichs were talking about their experience with AEW and ROH, and specifically praised Tony Khan for all his efforts in the industry which led to them being signed by a major promotion. Marshall also joked about the Von Erichs main eventing this year's All In: Texas pay-per-view, and added that it could lead to their father coming out of retirement. At 67, Kevin Von Erich is way past his prime, but a special cameo to deliver an Iron Claw might not be far from realistic.

