WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Names 'Real' Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is often in the Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling of many pro wrestling personalities, and he has now opined on his list, which features four stars he knows a thing or two about.

"The Hulkster" recently weighed in on the topic of the "real" Mt. Rushmore during a conversation on "The Pat McAfee Show." Hogan's list features four bonafide legends, whom he faced in his career a number of times, and he explained that the money drawn by each superstar was not the deciding factor for these stars to make his list.

"It's Andre the Giant, it's Roddy Piper, it's without a doubt Ric Flair, and 'Macho Man.' That's the real Mt. Rushmore," declared Hogan. "Those guys laid the groundwork for everybody that came after them. Those guys made me. If it wasn't for those guys, I wouldn't be Hulk Hogan."

Hogan's addition of "Macho Man" Randy Savage to his list may have come as a surprise considering their real-life feud, but the Hall of Famer stated that he and the late star made up before Savage's passing. Hogan said that he and Savage were not on talking terms when they were in TNA, but their feud ended a few years later. He revealed that he and Savage were to meet together for a meal, but Savage sadly died before they could share a meal.

The nWo leader had a different pro wrestling Mt. Rushmore when he broached the topic a few years ago as that list had Flair and Andre but "Macho Man" and Piper were replaced by two Attitude Era legends, The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. A much older list of Hogan's included another WWE legend, Bruno Sammartino, who he then claimed had laid the groundwork for much of modern pro wrestling.