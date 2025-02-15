Bianca Belair Names The Celebrity Sportswomen She Wants To Bring Into WWE

WWE is no stranger to celebrity guest appearances, with figures from Drew Carey to Bad Bunny stepping into the ring over the years. Appearing on "Battleground Podcast," former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair discussed the strength of those collaborations and revealed who she'd like to see make her way over to WWE.

"Caitlin Clark — she's doing big things," Belair said. "The WNBA – they're doing big things, the women over there. [Clark] is the GOAT over there [and] women are doing big things over in WWE, so why not invite the GOAT over to WWE?"

Belair also suggested that Clark bring along Chicago Sky player Angel Reese, though she acknowledged that Reese might present as a major obstacle to overcome in a fight. In addition to the two basketball players, Belair was adamant about wanting to involve more people from outside the world of pro wrestling on WWE TV. She pointed to the recent success found by people like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, as well as the involvement of rapper Travis Scott during Netflix's "WWE Raw" premiere last month.

"I think it has a huge impact on the brand," Belair continued. "You're mixing WWE and pop culture, and you're mixing it with hip-hop. Even from when I first started, I always wanted to bring my culture to the table, and I've always tried to be very intentional with that, but I feel like WWE is so hot right [and] hip-hop is so hot right now, so there's naturally gonna be these collaborations."

Whether it's Clark, Reese, or someone else entirely, Belair believes it's time that a woman makes the jump from mainstream stardom into the ring. Not only would such a thing be a boost for business, but it would also create memorable moments for both the fans and wrestlers involved.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.