Bully Ray Details Change He'd Like To See From AEW Star MJF

MJF remains one of AEW's finest homegrown talents. The young star captivated fans, crashing onto the scene with his razor-sharp wit and confident swagger, quickly ascending the ranks and becoming a "pillar" of the promotion, even landing a role in "Happy Gilmore 2." Recently, however, many fans have noticed that he has lost a bit of his spark. The excitement surrounding his performances has waned, leaving audiences yearning for the fire that once made his presence electrifying.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed what he believes MJF could improve. Ray provided insight into the adjustments that might elevate "The Devil's" already formidable abilities.

"There's something that I would love to see change about Max's delivery. It seems like, so brash, it's so in your face, it's too close for comfort at times. Maybe just something a little different. It's just very brash, young, New Yorker, not worried about accountability, I wish it was just delivered in a different way."

Bully Ray continued his analysis, emphasizing the potential for a more nuanced performance from MJF. He hinted that subtle changes could transform MJF's in-ring persona into something even more compelling and unpredictable.

"Listen, the way Max does it works for him and has been working. I just would love to see a little more sinister side of him, a little more soft spoken side of him, maybe change up the tone and inflection [so] when he hits a line, it cuts a little bit more."

In addition to Ray's insights, Konnan recently remarked that MJF hasn't entertained him in a year, a comment that adds fuel to the debate over the star's evolving style. Still, fans remain hopeful that Friedman can recapture the magic that made him must-see television.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.