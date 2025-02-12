Booker T Thinks AEW Star MJF Will Be A Generational Talent Like This WWE Hall Of Famer
Despite AEW's booking of MJF being questionable as of late, there's no doubt he's still regarded as one of the company's most valuable stars, especially due to his youth in the industry. He's also proven to catch the eye of many wrestling personalities outside of AEW, including WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T, who recently compared MJF to one of wrestling's greatest icons. Speaking on "Hall of Fame," Booker T shared his thoughts on MJF's run in AEW, claiming that he reminds him of generational talents such as Roddy Piper.
"I like MJF, this is a guy that's got major star appeal, he really does. I really feel like in this business, he's going to really write his own ticket at the end of the day ... in the ring as well as on the microphone, he's a guy that I really feel like would be good for what we talk about, in the ring, out of the business. He'll be able to promote, do a whole lot of things for your promotion. I just really feel like he's going to be one of those generational guys like a Piper."
Booker T also provided further analysis on MJF's future in professional wrestling, where he spoke about his current deal with AEW and if his on-screen persona has lost its spark.
Booker T comments on MJF's future
Booker went into further detail about MJF's contract status in AEW, explaining that although his character within the company might be growing stale, the fact that he's only 28-years old will make it easier for him to start a new chapter of his career if he decides to jump ship to another company.
"Honestly, for the people that is saying that MJF is getting stale, they may be right 100%, but it's a good stale from my perspective." Booker said. "He's probably got a 5-year deal or something like that. Even if he had a 10-year deal, when he came out of it, working at this pace, he's still going to be fresh to come to somebody's roster, but just say for instance he got a 5-year deal and he comes out 33 years old, that's still young for this business. It's pitch perfect."
Booker continued to say that MJF leaving AEW will not be an issue when his contract expires, especially after likely securing himself a favorable income in his latest deal with the company. It's possible MJF will wrestle for AEW well into his thirties, but whether he resigns with the company or tries to grow him name elsewhere, remains to be seen.
