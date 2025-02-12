Booker T Thinks AEW Star MJF Will Be A Generational Talent Like This WWE Hall Of Famer

Despite AEW's booking of MJF being questionable as of late, there's no doubt he's still regarded as one of the company's most valuable stars, especially due to his youth in the industry. He's also proven to catch the eye of many wrestling personalities outside of AEW, including WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T, who recently compared MJF to one of wrestling's greatest icons. Speaking on "Hall of Fame," Booker T shared his thoughts on MJF's run in AEW, claiming that he reminds him of generational talents such as Roddy Piper.

"I like MJF, this is a guy that's got major star appeal, he really does. I really feel like in this business, he's going to really write his own ticket at the end of the day ... in the ring as well as on the microphone, he's a guy that I really feel like would be good for what we talk about, in the ring, out of the business. He'll be able to promote, do a whole lot of things for your promotion. I just really feel like he's going to be one of those generational guys like a Piper."

Booker T also provided further analysis on MJF's future in professional wrestling, where he spoke about his current deal with AEW and if his on-screen persona has lost its spark.