Rikishi Weighs In On Jey Uso's Emotional WWE Raw Promo After Royal Rumble Win

On the February 3 edition of "WWE Raw," Jey Uso delivered an emotional promo after punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. He outlined his appreciation for everybody who has supported him throughout his journey in professional wrestling, and even shed some tears after an overwhelming positive response from the fans in attendance. Uso's real life father and WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi has now commented on his son's memorable promo.

Speaking on "Off The Top," Rikishi stated that it's okay to not be in character during moments like Uso had on "Raw," and credited his son for his resilience throughout his path to success.

"I thought it was as real as it can be. I didn't expect to hear anything else but a big thank you, you know he was trying to explain what this meant to him and it's okay to go out there sometimes not being character. At the end of the day everybody's human. When you go out there, the personal journey that a professional wrestler goes through. The ups and the downs and the hurts and the no sleeps and the traveling, you start to think about all that when you win something as big as a Royal Rumble ... Jey is a tough cookie man, he's a tough cookie, like he was one of my boys that he's just leather. He's that first person that want to jump out in front of the family and take that bullet."

Rikishi continued to express that sometimes it's better to say less during a promo and just let your emotions speak for themselves, and feels satisfied that Uso has achieved everything he's worked for after 17 years in the wrestling business.

